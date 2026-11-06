Asia stocks tumble after AI rout rocks US markets

A rout in Asia's tech-heavy markets deepened on Friday as fear of increased regulatory scrutiny and a slowdown in AI build-out precipitated the steepest decline in US stocks since the tariff-triggered "Liberation Day" selloff in April 2025.

Japan's Nikkei slumped 7percent immediately after the opening bell while benchmark share price indices in South Korea and Taiwan dropped more than 8 percent. Stocks across the region then appeared to stabilise as dip buyers emerged.

European stock futures also cut initial loss and were last down 0.6 percent . Nasdaq futures were up 1.4 percent though sentiment remained fragile.

Wall Street's volatility "fear gauge" soared, the Nasdaq sank 5.5 percent and $3 trillion was wiped off S&P 500 firms, with investors worried Democrats, who dominated midterm elections this week, will apply brakes to the AI boom.

The political jitters are hitting an AI trade already on shaky footing due to worry about return on companies' enormous investment in artificial intelligence-related infrastructure.

"There is also clearly an element of panic in the selling, and positioning is making the adjustment much more violent," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

"When investors begin unwinding these positions simultaneously, the selling can become self-reinforcing, particularly if leverage and forced liquidations are involved."

The meltdown spooked retail investors and hedge funds alike, while policymakers and regulators scrambled to stem the selling.

AI chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell nearly 10 percent and 12 percent respectively in South Korea. Kioxia plunged 14 percent in Japan while TSMC fell as much 8.5 percent in Taiwan.

AI investor SoftBank Group slid 11percent , while the cost of insuring against the Japanese firm defaulting on debt jumped to its highest in four years.

"The selloff shows that AI stock prices had been built on rosy illusions about the future, and now that illusion is gone," said Dong Baozhen, chairman of asset manager Lingtong Shengtai.

"The US stock market has been the standard-bearer and backbone of the global AI bull run. Now that backbone has snapped. Can AI bull markets elsewhere hold up on their own?"

Sentiment Shifts, Cracks Emerge

Investor fear also centred on whether a stalling AI infrastructure expansion could hurt smaller firms whose capacity to raise funds has already been limited by higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions.

Neocloud firm CoreWeave, which has become a barometer of investor anxiety over heavy AI spending and borrowing, slumped 10percent , while its five-year credit default swap spreads widened to a record level.

"It's pretty clear there's been a real shift in sentiment," said Michael McCarthy, chief executive for Australia and New Zealand at brokerage Moomoo.

The selling indicates investors are starting to factor in increased local opposition to data centres, with analysts saying markets have yet to fully consider the cost such building has imposed on communities.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 12.2 percent overnight and the Nasdaq, which reversed an initial swing higher after the midterms before dropping, has now shed 12 percent from its record close a month ago.

Still, some analysts said the selloff was overdone and the bottom was not far off.

"Today we are bound to see further liquidation of margin accounts, which suggests we are likely in the final stage of capitulation," said Allen Huang, a vice president of Mega Financial Holding's 2886.TW equities trading department.

"Even TSMC hit its daily limit down circuit breaker at one point, which typically marks the tail end of a downturn. When TSMC gets sold off, that means all stocks have been thoroughly dumped," Huang said.

Finding Refuge In Bond And Yen

Bonds gained in Asia, with US Treasuries as well as government bonds in Japan and China rising, while the US dollar slipped against haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc.

"Treasuries can probably rally a lot further," said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note was at 4.838 percent , hovering near the lowest level since Sept 9. The 10-year JGB yield dropped as much as 9 bps to 1.795 percent, the lowest since Jun 30.