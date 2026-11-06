Shadman Islam taken off on stretcher after ankle injury in Sylhet Test

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam has been stretchered off after injuring his ankle while fielding on the second morning of the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet.

He hurt his left ankle in the eighth over on Friday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, when his foot slipped on the grass as he slid to stop a leg glance from Amir Jangoo off Mehidy Hasan Miraz near the boundary.

He returned the ball but was in visible pain.

Team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam said the ankle was twisted and Shadman has been sent for an MRI scan.

If he is ruled out, Bangladesh must bat with 10 men in both innings, as international rules allow no substitute for injuries other than to the head or neck.

Shadman’s century in the first Test in Mirpur gave Bangladesh the first-innings lead. Mominul Haque was ruled out of that match with concussion.