November 06, 2026

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Aishwarya-Abhishek arrive hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, fans love it

The couple’s rare joint appearance comes amid years of speculation about trouble in their marriage

Aishwarya-Abhishek arrive hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra&#039;s Diwali bash, fans love it
Abhishek-Aishwarya's viral Diwali moment at Manish Malhotra's party. Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 12:38 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 12:38 PM

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have surprised fans with a rare joint appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai on Thursday night, arriving hand-in-hand.

The couple, who have faced persistent speculation about a possible rift in their marriage, posed together for photographers, making their appearance one of the most talked-about moments of this year’s Diwali celebrations, writes NDTV.

Dressed in a bright red saree and a statement necklace, Aishwarya arrived holding her husband’s hand. In one video circulating on social media, Abhishek is seen asking her to look directly at the camera. In another, Aishwarya rests her head on his shoulder.

Their affectionate gestures drew attention amid continued speculation about their relationship.

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Apr 20 this year.

Reflecting on their 19-year journey together in a recent conversation, Abhishek described his marriage as a “dream” and referred to Aishwarya as his “soulmate”.

Asked about the secret to a successful marriage, he said, “Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail.”

Rumoured Rift and Signs of Reconciliation

Speculation about a possible separation between Abhishek and Aishwarya gathered pace in July 2024 after the two arrived separately at a high-profile wedding.

The rumours intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the rise in so-called grey divorces, or separations among couples who have been married for many years.

The post explored why long-married couples were increasingly choosing to part ways and what was driving the trend.

At the Cannes Film Festival last year, Aishwarya appeared to address the speculation by wearing a prominent line of Sindoor (vermilion), a traditional symbol of marriage.

In recent months, the couple have also made several joint appearances at public events, including the wedding of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun.

However, their appearance at Malhotra’s Diwali party stood out, with their public display of affection drawing the spotlight and delighting fans.

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