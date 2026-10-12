Amitabh Bachchan declines fan's handshake on 84th birthday, sparking debate

Amitabh Bachchan's customary birthday greeting outside his Mumbai home has sparked debate online after a video showed security personnel holding back young admirers and the Bollywood star declining to shake hands with a fan.

The incident took place outside his residence, Jalsa, on Sunday as Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

In the video, the actor, dressed in a red kurta, steps outside to greet fans who had gathered for a glimpse of him.

As Bachchan acknowledges the crowd with folded hands and waves, several young admirers attempt to approach him, prompting security personnel to intervene.

At one point, a woman reaches towards the actor, apparently seeking a handshake, but he does not take her hand and continues greeting the crowd from a distance.

Bachchan later poses in front of a large floral arrangement put up by his admirers before thanking them for their affection and returning inside.

Viral Video Divides Social Media

The footage drew mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers saying Bachchan could have accommodated the fan's request, while others defended his response and stressed the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

One social media post criticised the actor for failing to acknowledge the fan's efforts to reach him.

Shame on you, Amitabh Bachchan! 😭 It was his birthday, and she tried so hard, using every possible effort just to get his attention and touch him. But Amitabh Bachchan didn't respond even once. 😥 JUST LOOK AT HIS REACTION! 😭💔 https://t.co/OIcoFoKiNn — T-Celebs (@t_celebs) October 11, 2026

Others questioned why fans had attempted to get past security in the first place.

Some argued that celebrities should not be expected to engage physically with admirers, particularly when large crowds gather outside their homes.

Stars Send Birthday Wishes

The incident came as prominent figures from the Indian film industry paid tribute to Bachchan on his birthday.

Chiranjeevi described him as his "dearest Guru Ji", saying his love for cinema and dedication to his craft had long been a source of inspiration.

Kajol shared a photograph with Bachchan from the set of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", calling him a "witty" and "uber cool natural phenomenon" while wishing him good health and happiness.

Happy birthday our witty and uber cool natural phenomenon! Wish u health and happiness always ❤️🤗 @SrBachchan https://t.co/3ha8O6e8YR — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 11, 2026

Sanjay Dutt described Bachchan as his hero and said working with him had always been an honour, while Prabhas thanked the veteran actor for the affection he had shown him over the years.

Kamal Haasan celebrated Bachchan's distinctive screen presence, highlighting his iconic baritone, dramatic pauses and ability to make even familiar dialogue memorable.

Suniel Shetty said meeting Bachchan still gave him the same excitement he had experienced growing up watching his films.

Shatrughan Sinha called his longtime friend and co-star a "national icon" and an inspiration to younger generations, wishing him good health and a long life.

Ajay Devgn praised Bachchan's youthful energy, while Farah Khan marked the occasion with a message expressing her affection for the veteran star.

Bachchan, one of Indian cinema's most enduring figures, has for years maintained the tradition of greeting fans who gather outside Jalsa on his birthday.