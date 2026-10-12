Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding in Hawaii

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer were married for 9 years. Photo: Hindustan Times

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer were married for 9 years. Photo: Hindustan Times

Actor Tobey Maguire has officiated the wedding of his former wife, jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, to music executive Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii, shortly after the former couple finalised their divorce.

Meyer, 49, and Ogunlesi, 34, exchanged vows on Saturday, Oct 10, at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Hindustan Times reports.

Photos from the ceremony have since circulated on social media, with Maguire’s role as officiant drawing particular attention.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Courteney Cox, Rachel Zoe, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster, Kris Jenner and rapper Young Thug.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos were also among the guests.

Meyer’s marriage to Ogunlesi came weeks after her divorce from Maguire was finalised on Sept 21.

Maguire and Meyer separated in October 2016 after nine years of marriage, while Meyer filed for divorce in 2020.

The former couple share two children — daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17 — who also attended the Hawaii wedding.

Their divorce took several years to complete as they worked through issues involving assets, child custody and support arrangements.

Despite their separation, Maguire and Meyer have remained close and continued to co-parent their children.

Meyer, Ogunlesi Welcomed Daughter Earlier This Year

The wedding came months after Meyer and Ogunlesi welcomed a baby girl.

Meyer announced the birth in a Father’s Day social media post, sharing a photo and paying tribute to Ogunlesi.

“A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most,” she wrote.

Who is Geoff Ogunlesi?

Ogunlesi is the son of billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi.

He is the founder and chief executive of The Ogunlesi Group, a Los Angeles-based entertainment and music management company launched in 2022.

The company represents artists including Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.

Ogunlesi has built his own career in the entertainment industry, working with several prominent names in hip-hop and music management.

Maguire’s Spider-Man Legacy

Maguire is best known for portraying Peter Parker, or Spider-Man, in director Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

The series began with “Spider-Man” in 2002, followed by “Spider-Man 2” in 2004 and “Spider-Man 3” in 2007.

He reprised the role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021, appearing alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.