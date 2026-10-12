Riyadh airport closure: US-Bangla cancels flights until Oct 21

A US-Bangla Airlines flight lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday, 19 Oct, 2025, marking the full resumption of air traffic after a fire at the airport’s cargo village complex was contained. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin.

A US-Bangla Airlines flight lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday, 19 Oct, 2025, marking the full resumption of air traffic after a fire at the airport’s cargo village complex was contained. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin.

US-Bangla Airlines has suspended its Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka flights until Oct 21 following the closure of King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group.

The airline announced the decision in a statement on Monday, saying flights BS-381 and BS-382 would remain suspended during the period.

US-Bangla said affected passengers would be informed once a revised flight schedule was finalised.

It advised passengers not to travel to the airport for now and urged them to contact the airline's sales counters or designated travel agencies for updates on flight schedules, ticket rebooking and other arrangements.

The airline apologised for the disruption and sought passengers' patience and cooperation.

Passengers can contact US-Bangla at 09613713605, 13605 or +8801777777800-806.

Ten Flights Cancelled

At least 10 flights on the Dhaka-Riyadh route have so far been cancelled amid the disruption, according to authorities at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport.

A message issued by the airport's flight management department on Monday said the cancellations included two flights each operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines, along with three each by Saudia and Riyadh Air.

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct 8, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. REUTERS

Further Attack on Riyadh Airport

Meanwhile, a Pakistani expatriate has been killed in another Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said 11 people were injured in Sunday's attack.

The Houthis have launched at least five waves of attacks on the airport.

On Saturday, a missile exploded at Terminal 3, killing 13 people, including two Bangladeshis, and injuring 308 others.

The dead also included four Saudi nationals and one person each from India, the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.