Saudi airport attacks: Dhaka flight cancellations mount to 153

Attacks targeting airports across Saudi Arabian cities have forced airlines to cancel or suspend 153 flights out of Dhaka, stranding 22,636 passengers.

Shahjalal International Airport authorities released data on Wednesday showing 76 direct flights and 77 transit connections grounded.

The direct flights include 33 of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 10 of US-Bangla Airlines, 20 of Saudia and 13 of Riyadh Airways.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines suspended all flights to Dammam and Riyadh until Nov 4, while US-Bangla Airlines cancelled services on both routes through Oct 31.

Passengers of both airlines can use Jeddah and Madinah international airports to travel to or from Saudi Arabia in an emergency, the airlines said.

Indian carrier IndiGo topped the transit cancellations with 30 flights grounded, alongside Emirates with 14, SalamAir with seven, Qatar Airways with nine, flydubai and Air India with eight each, and EgyptAir with one.