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9 more dead as dengue death toll crosses 400

Hospitals have admitted 1,982 more patients with the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours

9 more dead as dengue death toll crosses 400

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 05:10 PM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 05:20 PM

Nine more people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while another 1,982 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The latest deaths bring this year’s toll to 409, including 164 in October alone, according to official figures.

Between 8am Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of admissions, at 816, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Elsewhere, 214 patients were admitted in Khulna, 217 in Rajshahi, 313 in Chattogram, 194 in Barishal, 97 in Mymensingh, 116 in Rangpur and 28 in Sylhet.

In total, 130,219 dengue patients have been hospitalised across the country so far this year, the health directorate said.

Of them, 123,605 have recovered and been discharged.

The directorate has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 patients were admitted and 1,705 people died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while over 102,000 patients were diagnosed with the disease.

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