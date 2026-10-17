October 17, 2026

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Bangladesh’s dengue toll reaches 342 this year as seven die in a day

Dhaka accounts for six of the latest fatalities, with one more reported in Mymensingh

Bangladesh’s dengue toll reaches 342 this year as seven die in a day

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 09:25 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 09:25 PM

Bangladesh has recorded seven more dengue deaths in 24 hours, raising the year’s toll to 342.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 1,872 new hospital admissions over the same period on Saturday, bringing the number of patients hospitalised this year to 110,440.

Of the seven who died, three were men and four were women.

Three victims were from Dhaka Division, two from the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), one from the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and one from Mymensingh Division.

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