November 11, 2026

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Bangladesh records four more dengue deaths as toll reaches 479

Dhaka Division accounts for all four latest deaths, with the highest number of hospital admissions

Bangladesh records four more dengue deaths as toll reaches 479

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 06:37 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 06:37 PM

Another four people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking this year's death toll to 479.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the fatalities in its Wednesday bulletin, adding that another 1,900 patients had been admitted to hospitals across the country during the same period.

Dhaka Division recorded all four deaths. The division also reported the highest number of new admissions at 780.

Meanwhile, Chattogram recorded 242 hospital admissions, Barishal 249, Khulna 226, Rajshahi 198, Rangpur 109, Mymensingh 85 and Sylhet 11.

The latest figures bring the number of dengue patients hospitalised this year to 155,668, the DGHS said.

A total of 149,123 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 6,067 remain in hospitals across the country.

November has recorded 59 dengue deaths so far, following 174 in October and 148 in September, according to the health directorate.

The health directorate has been collecting data on dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. Its records show that 2023 was the deadliest year, with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 hospital admissions.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, when the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000.

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