November 01, 2026

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Bangladesh records 8 more deaths from dengue as toll reaches 427 this year

October has recorded the highest monthly dengue death toll so far this year

Bangladesh records 8 more deaths from dengue as toll reaches 427 this year

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 06:31 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 06:31 PM

Another eight patients have died of dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while another 1,929 have been hospitalised.

The latest fatalities bring the total death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 427 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

October accounted for 174 deaths, the highest monthly toll so far, while 148 people died in September.

The health directorate said on Sunday 831 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

Among other divisions, Barishal recorded 213 admissions, Chattogram 257, Khulna 259, Mymensingh 92, Rajshahi 185, Rangpur 73 and Sylhet 19.

So far this year, a total of 136,929 patients have been admitted to hospital with dengue nationwide, of whom 130,388 have been discharged following treatment.

The health directorate has maintained records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

The country recorded its worst dengue outbreak in 2023, with 321,179 hospital admissions and 1,705 deaths. Last year, more than 400 people died of the disease, while over 102,000 cases were reported.

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