PM calls emergency meeting as garment wage protests spread

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called an emergency meeting with ministers and advisors over garment workers’ protests demanding a Tk 30,000 minimum wage and clashes with police.

The meeting began at 6pm on Sunday in the Cabinet Division conference room at the Secretariat.

Attendees include Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Labour Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury, State Minister Mir Shah-e-Alam, Prime Minister’s Advisor Mahdi Amin and Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, chief coordinator of the BNP’s labour wing, Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.

Ariful met the prime minister around 1pm to discuss the unrest. He also cancelled a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates.

At a morning news conference, the labour minister announced a new wage board to set garment workers’ minimum pay.

He said the government had already told the media and representatives of workers and factory owners that the board would be formed on Sunday.

Despite this, road blockades were causing public suffering, he said, urging workers to return to their jobs.

Workers took to the streets in Mirpur, demanding a Tk 30,000 minimum wage. The protests began at Mirpur 10 roundabout and spread to Mirpur 11, Mirpur 12 and nearby areas.

Clashes with police began around 11:30am and continued until about 2pm. A police vehicle was set on fire.

Protests, blockades and vehicle arson were also reported in the industrial areas of Gazipur, Savar and Ashulia. Holidays were declared at 300 factories.