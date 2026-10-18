October 18, 2026

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Bangladesh records 6 more deaths from dengue, October toll crosses 100

Another 2,088 hospital admissions from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease have been logged during the 24-hour period

Bangladesh records 6 more deaths from dengue, October toll crosses 100

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 05:29 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 05:29 PM

Bangladesh has recorded six more dengue deaths in 24 hours, raising the year’s toll to 348.

Another 2,088 hospital admissions from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease were logged during that period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the 18 days of October, 103 fatalities have been recorded.

September recorded the highest monthly toll of the year so far, with 43,774 hospital admissions and 148 deaths.

The health directorate bulletin on Sunday said that 232 patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation and 231 in Dhaka South during the period.

Outside the two city corporations, 595 patients were admitted to other hospitals across the Dhaka Division.

In addition, Chattogram recorded 161 new admissions, while Barishal reported 199, Khulna 290, Mymensingh 93, Rajshahi 200, Rangpur 72, and Sylhet 15.

A total of 1,827 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour window.

So far this year, 112,400 people have been hospitalised with dengue, while 106,026 have recovered and been discharged.

The health directorate has kept records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were admitted and 1,705 died from the disease.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while around 102,000 cases were recorded.

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