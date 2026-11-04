Bangladesh records six more dengue deaths as toll reaches 445 this year

Another six people have died from dengue and 1,866 have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease over the past 24 hours across Bangladesh.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the latest fatalities take this year’s toll to 445, including 26 in the first four days of November.

The disease killed 174 people in October and 148 in September.

Of the new hospital admissions recorded between 8am Tuesday and the following 24 hours, Dhaka Division accounted for 868.

The other divisions reported 271 admissions in Rajshahi, 256 in Chattogram, 215 in Khulna, 206 in Barishal, 71 in Rangpur, 66 in Mymensingh and 13 in Sylhet.

According to the DGHS bulletin, a total of 142,775 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this year. Of them, 136,394 have recovered and been discharged.

Currently, 5,936 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals nationwide.

The health directorate has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of admissions was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised with the disease. That year also saw the highest death toll, with 1,705 fatalities.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, while the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000.