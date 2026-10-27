11 more die of dengue in a day, taking the death toll this year to 400

Eleven more people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while another 2,071 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The latest deaths bring this year’s toll to 400, including 155 in October alone, according to official figures.

Between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday, Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of admissions, at 899, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Elsewhere, 250 patients were admitted in Khulna, 229 in Rajshahi, 241 in Chattogram, 217 in Barishal, 97 in Mymensingh, 112 in Rangpur and 26 in Sylhet.

In total, 128,237 dengue patients have been hospitalised across the country so far this year, the health directorate said.

Of them, 121,422 have recovered and been discharged.

The directorate has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 patients were admitted and 1,705 people died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while over 102,000 patients were diagnosed with the disease.