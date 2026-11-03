Six more deaths take Bangladesh’s dengue toll to 439 this year

Another six people have died of dengue over the past 24 hours in Bangladesh, while another 2,010 patients have been hospitalised.

The latest deaths take this year’s toll to 439, including 20 in the first two days of November.

The mosquito-borne disease killed 174 people in October and 148 in September.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Tuesday 943 patients were admitted in Dhaka Division between 8am Monday and the following 24 hours.

Elsewhere, 245 were hospitalised in Chattogram, 235 in Khulna, 219 each in Barishal and Rajshahi, 65 in Rangpur, 60 in Mymensingh and 24 in Sylhet.

A total of 140,909 patients have been admitted nationwide this year, with 134,594 discharged after treatment. Currently, 5,876 patients remain in hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has maintained dengue admission and death records since 2000. The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 patients were hospitalised and 1,705 died.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while infections exceeded 102,000.