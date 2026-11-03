Dammam flights back from Nov 7, Riyadh remains off Biman schedule

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume flights between Dhaka and Dammam from Nov 7, but services to Riyadh will remain suspended until further notice.

The national flag carrier had cancelled or suspended flights on both routes until Nov 4 after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on airports across Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Biman said it would operate daily daytime flights on the Dhaka-Dammam-Dhaka route from Saturday, taking passenger safety and overall security into consideration.

Flights to Riyadh, however, will remain grounded.

“Many passengers travelling on this route are using alternative ways to reach Saudi Arabia. As there is currently insufficient passenger demand, flights on the Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka route will remain suspended until further notice,” the airline said.

Passengers seeking ticketing and travel information have been advised to contact their nearest Biman sales centre.

165 Flights Cancelled, Nearly 23,000 Passengers Affected

A total of 165 flights from Dhaka have been cancelled or suspended since the Houthi attacks on Saudi airports began, disrupting the travel plans of 22,917 passengers, according to Shahjalal International Airport authorities.

Of the affected services, 88 were direct flights and 77 were transit flights.

Among the direct flights, Biman cancelled 41, US-Bangla Airlines 10, Saudia 21 and Riyadh Air 16.

IndiGo accounted for the largest share of cancelled transit services, with 30 flights. Emirates cancelled 14, Qatar Airways nine, flydubai eight, Air India eight, SalamAir seven and EgyptAir one.

The breakdown includes services operated by Bangladeshi, Saudi, Indian and other international carriers serving passengers from Dhaka.