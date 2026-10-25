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Biman extends suspension of Riyadh, Dammam flights until Nov 4 amid Houthi attacks

The shutdown has been extended by nine days, while disruptions linked to attacks on Saudi airports have affected more than 22,000 passengers

Biman extends suspension of Riyadh, Dammam flights until Nov 4 amid Houthi attacks

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 08:28 PM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 08:28 PM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights from Dhaka to Dammam and Riyadh until Nov 4 following Houthi attacks targeting airports in Saudi Arabia.

The state-owned carrier said passengers needing to travel during the suspension could use Jeddah and Madinah international airports to enter or leave Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Biman said it had been operating two daily flights from Dhaka to Jeddah since Oct 16 to meet passenger demand. The service will continue until Nov 4.

Regular flights on the Dhaka-Madinah route are also operating using Boeing 787 aircraft.

The airline said it would provide updates in due course on further decisions and revised schedules for the suspended flights.

Passengers seeking ticketing and travel information have been advised to contact their nearest Biman sales centre.

Biman had previously announced that flights on the Riyadh and Dammam routes would remain suspended until Oct 25.

The latest decision extends the suspension by another nine days.

146 Flights Cancelled, 22,231 Passengers Affected

Meanwhile, Houthi attacks on several Saudi airports, including those in Riyadh and Dammam, have led to the cancellation or suspension of 146 flights from Dhaka, disrupting the journeys of 22,231 passengers.

According to figures released by Shahjalal International Airport authorities on Sunday, 69 direct flights and 77 transit flights from Dhaka have so far been cancelled or suspended.

The affected direct services include 29 Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights, 10 operated by US-Bangla Airlines, 19 by Saudia and 11 by Riyadh Air.

Among transit services, India’s IndiGo has recorded the highest number of cancellations, with 30 flights affected.

The other cancellations include 14 Emirates flights, seven by SalamAir, nine by Qatar Airways, eight by flydubai, eight by Air India and one by EgyptAir.

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