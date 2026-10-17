October 17, 2026

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Bangladesh’s Biman suspends all Riyadh flights indefinitely amid Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

Dammam services could resume on Oct 21, while additional Jeddah flights are being arranged to meet demand

Bangladesh’s Biman suspends all Riyadh flights indefinitely amid Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 06:44 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 06:44 PM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights to Riyadh indefinitely amid security concerns following Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia.

However, the national flag carrier said flights to Dammam could resume on Oct 21, subject to a review of the situation and the necessary approvals.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Biman said: “A decision on resuming flights will be taken after receiving further instructions from Riyadh airport authorities, and passengers will be informed accordingly.”

Flights to Jeddah and Madinah remain operational, allowing passengers to travel to Saudi Arabia through the two international airports if necessary.

To cope with increased passenger demand, Biman is using higher-capacity aircraft on the Madinah route until Oct 18. Regular Boeing 787 services are scheduled to resume on the route from Oct 19.

The airline is also arranging additional flights to Jeddah to accommodate rising demand.

Biman urged passengers seeking updates on flight operations and schedules, or wishing to purchase tickets or make bookings, to contact their nearest sales centre.

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