The Bangladesh government has strongly condemned a Houthi attack on a tower in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Bangladesh strongly condemns the recent attack carried out by the Houthi militia targeting a tower in the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

Saba News Agency, which serves as a mouthpiece for the Houthis, reported that the tower in Riyadh’s commercial district was targeted on Saturday.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy initially described the damage as “minor”. However, analysis of video footage by BBC Verify suggests the building suffered significant damage.

According to the BBC, a missile or drone struck one floor of the tower, while windows on several other floors were shattered.

The statement said, “Bangladesh considers such attacks against civilian and economic infrastructure unacceptable and a serious threat to regional peace, security and stability. Such acts undermine efforts towards de-escalation.”

The government also expressed “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and its people, reaffirming support for the country’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

It called for an immediate end to such hostile acts to prevent further escalation of tensions.