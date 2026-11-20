Viqarunnisa Noon School and College student Aritree Adhikary died by suicide because she feared parental reprimands over missing an exam, not because she was affected by the alleged humiliation of her parents by her teachers, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) told a Dhaka court.

The PBI submitted its chargesheet following the reinvestigation on Oct 12, nearly two years after a judge ordered a fresh probe in July 2024 following multiple verdict delays.

Aritree, a ninth-grader, took her own life on Dec 3, 2018, a day after teachers expelled her from an annual exam hall for bringing along a mobile phone.

Her father, Dilip Adhikary, filed an abetment-to-suicide case at Paltan Model Police Station against three teachers, alleging they insulted him and his wife when summoned to the school.

In March 2019, the Detective Branch (DB) initially pressed charges against acting principal Nazneen Ferdous and morning shift in-charge Zinnat Akhter, dropping class teacher Hasna Hena from the charges. Following witness testimonies from 15 of 18 individuals, the court deferred the verdict six times before ordering the PBI reinvestigation.

Rejecting the new report, Dilip said he had doubted the PBI from the outset.

PBI Additional Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain, who conducted the forensic checks and interrogations before his transfer, said investigators found no evidence of abetment. He noted that Zinnat was formally named only because the law bars dropping charges once an initial chargesheet exists, while Nazneen was exempted following her death.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jayita Das, who formally submitted the report, admitted she had not interviewed any parties and would bring Abir to testify.

Prosecution Sub-Inspector Rokonuzzaman confirmed the Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, presided over by Judge Jashita Islam, will hear the case on Sunday.