France halts police use of stun grenades after teenager loses hand as school protests continue

Protesters shout slogans and hold placards in a street during a blockade of Sciences Po university in Paris as part of nationwide student protests demanding better school conditions, France, Oct 7, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Protesters shout slogans and hold placards in a street during a blockade of Sciences Po university in Paris as part of nationwide student protests demanding better school conditions, France, Oct 7, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

France has suspended police use of stun grenades at high-school protests after a 15-year-old lost his hand during a clash with riot police, intensifying accusations of excessive force as nationwide demonstrations continued.

More than 500 schools remained closed a day after protests spread across the country, with student and teacher unions planning further marches on Thursday. The demonstrations, now in their third week, have centred on teacher shortages, deteriorating school buildings and inequalities between schools.

At a high school in central Paris, students blockaded the entrance while singing the Marseillaise and calling for better learning conditions. Police meanwhile used tear gas and pushed back protesters near Sciences Po university.

Police Use of Force Under Investigation

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez ordered the suspension after an incident in the northern city of Lens on Monday, saying there was a “strong possibility” a stun grenade had caused the teenager to lose his hand.

Nunez said the suspension would remain in place for the high-school student movement until the circumstances were established. He added that 18 incidents had been referred to the police inspectorate for investigation.

The protests have also highlighted concerns over France’s education system. Fifteen-year-olds’ reading scores fell 43 points between 2015 and 2025, the largest decline among OECD countries, while maths scores also recorded the biggest drop.

School Damage Adds to Pressure

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has described students’ demands as legitimate while calling the unrest the most violent student demonstrations in decades.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said 24 high schools had suffered enough fire or vandalism damage to remain closed for weeks, affecting about 30,000 students. He estimated repairs would cost between 20 million and 30 million euros.

The government, already under pressure over public debt and weak growth, has limited room to increase education spending. It is also backing legislation that would require those responsible for damaging schools to contribute to repair costs.

Protests Spread Across Europe

Similar education protests and strikes have emerged elsewhere in Europe. In Belgium, at least 107 people have reportedly been arrested in connection with student protests in Liege, while teachers are also on strike.

Portugal’s main teachers’ union has launched an indefinite strike over working conditions, while Spanish teachers are protesting over hours, class sizes and pay. Madrid teachers plan to strike on Oct 14.