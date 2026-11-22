Six Awami League leaders sent to jail over July Uprising ‘crimes against humanity’

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has ordered six senior Awami League leaders, including presidium member Amir Hossain Amu and former minister Shajahan Khan, to be sent to prison in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising.

The tribunal also directed authorities to publish newspaper notices summoning fugitive Awami League Organising Secretary and former Jamalpur-3 MP Mirza Azam to surrender.

The three-member bench, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury alongside judges Md Manjurul Basit and Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir, issued the order on Sunday.

Seven people stand accused in the case.

The six arrested suspects produced before the tribunal are former ministers Amir Hossain, Faruk Khan, Shajahan, Dipu Moni, Abdur Razzaque, and former prime minister’s advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury.

Prosecutors Abdus Sattar Palwan and Marzina Raihan (Madina) represented the state during the hearing.

Palwan told the court that although an arrest warrant had been issued against Mirza Azam, law enforcers failed to locate him at either his permanent or temporary addresses, prompting police to submit a non-execution report (NER).

He argued for notices to be published in two national dailies to compel Azam's appearance.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim said the seven senior leaders face prosecution under the doctrine of superior command responsibility.

He confirmed the tribunal ordered the newspaper summons after receiving the police report regarding Azam's whereabouts.

Proof of publication must be submitted to the court by Dec 7 -- the date set for the next hearing.

If Azam still fails to appear, the state will appoint a defence lawyer to represent him in absentia, Tamim added.

The prosecution submitted formal charges against the seven on Nov 2, which the tribunal took into cognisance on Nov 5 before ordering their appearance.

According to the state’s indictment, the suspects played key policymaking roles in suppressing the July protests, alleging they attended a 14-party alliance meeting to take political decisions on quelling the movement, imposing a curfew, and planning "mass killings" under its cover.