Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has married her longtime partner musician Maxx Morando at a private residence in Palm Springs, California.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. Photographs from the wedding surfaced online on Saturday, although Cyrus has yet to share an official announcement on social media, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus were among the guests.

Pictures from the ceremony show the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool under an arch decorated with white flowers.

Cyrus was seen wearing a white wedding gown and wiping away tears as she said “I do”. Morando, meanwhile, delivered an emotional speech while reading from a piece of paper in front of his bride.

The wedding celebrations began a day earlier, with the couple hosting a rehearsal dinner for close friends and family on Friday.

Cyrus’ stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared photographs from the gathering on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures showed a menu bearing the initials “M+M”.

DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE 📸…Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando exchanged vows in an intimate poolside ceremony at a private residence in Palm Springs, CA. The couple, whose romance began with a blind date, went public with their relationship in 2021 and became engaged in 2025.📸@BackgridUS https://t.co/Y6x2Ngx29B — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) November 22, 2026

Relationship Timeline

Cyrus and Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021 after they were photographed getting close backstage at the singer’s holiday special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, in Miami.

They appeared to confirm their relationship in April 2022 when they were spotted kissing during an outing in West Hollywood.

The couple sparked engagement speculation in November 2025 after making their red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash”.

Cyrus, who contributed the song “Dream As One” to the film’s soundtrack, was seen wearing a prominent diamond ring on her left hand.

She later confirmed her engagement to Morando in an interview with People, saying she was very happy during that phase of her life.

Morando subsequently shared details of his proposal in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

He said he proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, last year. The couple had never visited the destination before but had long wanted to explore it together.

“We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto,” he said.

Morando added that Cyrus had an idea that a proposal was coming, so he waited until the final day of their trip to surprise her.

Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 but announced their separation in August 2019. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.