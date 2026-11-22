An OpenAI advertisement is displayed on the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An OpenAI advertisement is displayed on the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A wave of high-profile technical outages that grounded US flights and disrupted global banks was driven by coincidental glitches rather than a coordinated cyber-attack, according to The Guardian.

The disruption began on Nov 12 when a single faulty router in Arkansas crashed American air traffic communications, cancelling more than 18,000 flights in the longest US aviation shutdown since 9/11.

Days later, separate software bugs hit Microsoft, Apple, JP Morgan Chase and the US National Security Agency.

While conspiracy theories quickly spread online -- prompting panic buying of generators and emergency supplies in the US and UK -- experts point to two underlying causes: decades-old infrastructure and the rapid pace of AI-driven software patching.

Cybersecurity specialists note that powerful AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI are uncovering code flaws faster than tech companies can safely fix them, increasing the risk of accidental maintenance failures, says The Guardian.

Analysts warn that deeply interconnected digital networks leave essential transport, finance and healthcare services dangerously vulnerable to single points of failure.