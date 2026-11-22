9 more die with measles symptoms in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded nine more suspected measles deaths in a 24-hour count.

Another 1,064 people were diagnosed with measles or related symptoms in the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday.

Four of the deaths were in the Dhaka Division, one in Sylhet, and the remaining three in Chattogram, the DGHS said in its bulletin.

The latest deaths take the combined toll from measles and its symptoms to 1,352 since Mar 15.

Of them, 1,247 died with symptoms of measles, while 105 were confirmed to have the disease, according to the health directorate.

Since March, 286,586 people have shown symptoms of measles, while 26,136 were diagnosed with the disease.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday, 503 people were diagnosed with measles or its symptoms in Dhaka Division, 158 in Sylhet, 228 in Chattogram, 53 in Mymensingh, 35 in Rajshahi, 100 in Barishal, 49 in Khulna and 36 in Rangpur.

The health directorate has been tracking measles infections, suspected cases and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not everyone who falls ill, whether admitted to hospital or treated elsewhere, undergoes a measles test.

As a result, the actual number of infections is difficult to establish. The official figures cover only patients who seek hospital care or are admitted.