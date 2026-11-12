Bangladesh reports four more suspected measles deaths as toll reaches 1,299

Another four people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh, taking the total number of deaths from measles and suspected infections to 1,299.

The toll includes 1,194 deaths among people with measles symptoms and 105 confirmed measles fatalities.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the four deaths were reported in the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday. Two were in Sylhet Division, while Dhaka and Chattogram divisions recorded one each.

Dhaka Division has reported the highest number of deaths, with 534, followed by Sylhet with 210, Chattogram with 120, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 92, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur with 18.

The health directorate bulletin also recorded 1,384 people with measles symptoms and confirmed 157 infections across the country during the 24-hour period.

A total of 1,269 patients with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during that time.

Of them, 482 were in Dhaka Division, 221 in Chattogram, 193 in Sylhet, 114 in Mymensingh, 106 in Barishal, 79 in Khulna, 48 in Rajshahi and 26 in Rangpur.

Since Mar 15, a total of 218,075 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals, of whom 209,207 have recovered and returned home, the health directorate said.

The number of people who have developed measles symptoms this year has reached 244,291, while 24,880 infections have been confirmed.

The health directorate has been compiling data on measles and suspected cases and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside hospital care undergo testing for the disease, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The official figures cover only patients who seek treatment or are admitted to hospitals, the bulletin noted.