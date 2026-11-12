India's Tata Projects bags Dhaka Metro deal with Japanese partners

India's Tata Projects has secured a contract to build an underground section of the Dhaka Metro in a joint venture with Japanese firms Nishimatsu Construction and Toda Corporation, according to The Economic Times.

The contract, awarded by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), covers civil works for a 5.2-km underground metro line, including architectural finishes and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, the Indian business newspaper reported.

The project will include three underground stations at Khilkhet, Airport Terminal 3 and Airport, along with a shaft at the northern end of the line.

Tata Projects said in a statement that the joint venture had secured Contract Package CP06 from DMTCL for a key section of Dhaka's urban rail network.

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project forms part of Bangladesh's efforts to modernise public transport, improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka, according to The Economic Times.

Rajiv Menon, president and chief growth and strategy officer at Tata Projects, said the contract would strengthen the company's position in the global urban infrastructure market.

"We believe this project enhances our visibility as a reliable partner for governments and international EPC companies seeking strong execution capabilities and engineering expertise," Menon said.

Tata Projects is an engineering, procurement and construction company specialising in major urban and industrial infrastructure projects. Its portfolio also includes work in the refinery and petrochemical sectors, according to The Economic Times.