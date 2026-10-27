Four contracts cover eight stations, key infrastructure for two Dhaka metro lines

Four construction contracts have been signed for two metro rail projects in Dhaka, covering eight stations and key infrastructure along routes from the airport to Kamalapur and Gabtoli to Dasherkandi.

The agreements were signed Tuesday afternoon at the Metro Rail Building in the MRT Line-6 depot area in Uttara’s Diabari, according to the road transport and bridges ministry.

Officials said the contracts would advance infrastructure development under the two projects, jointly funded by the Bangladesh government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The government has approved revisions increasing the estimated costs of MRT Line-1, the country’s first underground metro rail, by 117.64 percent, and MRT Line-5’s northern route by 117.87 percent.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Mohammad Ziaul Haque said expanding the metro network was a priority to ease traffic congestion and cut travel times.

“Ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in construction is non-negotiable. At the same time, the projects must be completed on schedule so that people’s daily suffering is not prolonged,” he said.

Under MRT Line-1, China’s Sinohydro Corporation and its affiliate will build 49 depot facilities, while a Chinese-led consortium will construct 5.01km of elevated track and three stations: Joar Sahara, Boalia and Mastul.

For MRT Line-5’s northern route, Bangladesh’s Concord Pragati Consortium and South Korea’s Hanil Engineering and Construction will develop depot facilities.

The remaining contract, awarded to the Chinese-led consortium, covers 6.5km of elevated track between Hemayetpur and Aminbazar, and between Notun Bazar and Bhatara, alongside five stations: Hemayetpur, Baliapur, Bilamalia, Aminbazar and Bhatara.