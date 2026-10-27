PGCB launches investigation into grid collapse behind six-hour outage

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has formed a committee to investigate a collapse in a section of the national grid that left significant parts of Dhaka and Chattogram without electricity.

The company said following the collapse, which was triggered by a technical fault, that it took “more than six hours” to restore power to all affected areas.

According to a PGCB statement, a committee led by Chief Engineer Syed Abadullah Haider Ali has been tasked with identifying the cause of the incident and recommending measures to prevent a recurrence.

The committee is required to submit its report within five working days.

On Tuesday at 12:43pm, a fault on the Meghna Ghat-Haripur transmission line in Dhaka caused several power lines in Chattogram to trip.

By 2:30pm, connectivity across all points of the transmission network had been restored.

Before this, around 12:45pm, power was lost across the eastern part of Dhaka and portions of Chattogram.

The outage affected key administrative and institutional hubs, including the Secretariat, the Supreme Court, the University of Dhaka, and Bangladesh Bank.

According to PGCB, the affected areas in Dhaka included Bhulta, Haripur, Siddhirganj, Gulshan, Rampura, Ulon, Mohakhali, Motijheel, Moghbazar, Banasree, and Khilgaon. Power outages also occurred simultaneously in parts of Chattogram and different parts of Narsingdi. Electricity began to be restored in these areas around 2:30pm.

Officials from the Ministry of Power and the PGCB said a failure in the transmission lines led to the disconnection of 5,000MW of power supply to consumers within a matter of minutes.

During this time, the power plants responsible for supplying electricity to these regions were also shut down.

Although the transmission lines were repaired by 2:30pm, it took more than six hours to restart the power plants and fully restore electricity to all affected areas.

According to PGCB data, at 11am, with a demand of 14,600MW, the supply stood at 14,303MW, keeping load-shedding limited to 300MW.Bangladesh