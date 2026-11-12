Bangladesh records three more dengue deaths

Another three dengue patients have died in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking this year's death toll to 482.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the fatalities in its Thursday bulletin, adding that another 1,960 patients had been admitted to hospitals across the country during the same period.

Dhaka, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions each logged one death. Dhaka also reported 924 hospital admissions for dengue in the 24 hours from 8am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chattogram recorded 261 hospital admissions, Barishal 185, Khulna 224, Rajshahi 216, Rangpur 63, Mymensingh 76 and Sylhet 11.

The latest figures bring the number of dengue patients hospitalised this year to 157,628, the DGHS said.

A total of 151,232 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 5,915 remain in hospitals across the country.

November has seen 82 dengue deaths so far, following 174 deaths in October and 148 in September, according to the health directorate.

The health directorate has been collecting data on dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. Its records show that 2023 was the deadliest year, with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 hospital admissions.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, when the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000.