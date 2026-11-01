2 die of measles symptoms in a day, 68 fresh cases confirmed

Two more people have died of measles symptoms over a 24-hour period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday that the toll from the disease since Mar 15 has reached 1,254.

Of them, 1,149 died with symptoms and 105 had confirmed cases of the disease.

The latest deaths were recorded in the Sylhet and Chattogram divisions in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday, the DGHS said.

Dhaka Division has logged the highest number of deaths among patients with symptoms this year at 511, followed by Sylhet with 202, Chattogram 111, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 68, Khulna 57 and Rangpur 17.

Symptoms appeared in another 1,353 people over the past 24 hours, and measles was confirmed in 68.

Hospitals admitted 1,255 patients with symptoms: Dhaka Division 480, Chattogram 264, Sylhet 126, Barishal 126, Khulna 89, Mymensingh 81, Rangpur 51 and Rajshahi 38.

Between Mar 15 and Tuesday, 204,783 patients were admitted with symptoms, and 196,183 have since recovered and gone home.

This year, 230,013 people have developed symptoms, of whom 23,935 tested positive.

The health directorate has kept count since Mar 15, but not every patient is tested, so the real number of confirmed cases is difficult to determine.

Its figures cover only patients who come to hospital and are admitted.