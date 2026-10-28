2 more die with ‘measles’ in a day, 90 fresh cases confirmed

Two more people have died of measles symptoms over a 24-hour period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Wednesday that the toll from the disease since Mar 15 has reached 1,242.

Of them, 1,137 died with symptoms and 105 had confirmed cases of the disease.

One person in the Dhaka Division and another in the Sylhet Division died in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday, the DGHS said.

Dhaka Division has logged the highest number of deaths among patients with symptoms at 507, followed by Sylhet with 201, Chattogram 109, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 67, Khulna 54 and Rangpur 17.

Symptoms appeared in another 1,322 people over the past 24 hours, and measles was confirmed in 90.

Hospitals admitted 1,192 patients with symptoms: Dhaka Division 437, Chattogram 278, Sylhet 102, Barishal 100, Khulna 118, Mymensingh 87, Rangpur 44 and Rajshahi 26.

Between Mar 15 and Tuesday, 200,319 patients were admitted with symptoms, and 192,178 have since recovered and gone home.

This year, 225,106 people have developed symptoms, of whom 23,631 tested positive.

The health directorate has kept count since Mar 15, but not every patient is tested, so the real number of confirmed cases is difficult to determine.

Its figures cover only patients who come to hospital and are admitted.