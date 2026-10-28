Enough imports lined up to keep Ramadan supplies normal, says commerce minister

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir has said “adequate goods” are in the import pipeline to keep essentials in normal supply during the coming Ramadan.

He said on Wednesday, before a meeting with importers and traders at the Commerce Ministry, that there is no fear of a shortage in the market.

Reviewing supplies ahead of Ramadan, the minister said the government had assessed the availability of import-dependent commodities, including edible oil, chickpeas, lentils and sugar, against projected demand.

He said the volume of goods in the import pipeline was sufficient to keep the market stable, adding that shortages were unlikely during Ramadan or in the periods immediately before and after it.

Fluctuations in international commodity prices and shipping costs, however, play a significant role in determining import expenses and domestic prices, he said.

Asked whether traders had proposed adjusting edible oil prices and whether the government would allow an increase before Ramadan, Muktadir said there was no plan to raise prices at present.

He said chickpea prices had risen somewhat on the international market and that discussions were under way with importers.

“Talks with importers are under way. The government is alert to keep supply uninterrupted and the market stable.”

He added that importers have raised no major concerns regarding letters of credit (LCs), reassuring traders that the ministry will consult Bangladesh Bank if any issues arise over LC margins or banking procedures.