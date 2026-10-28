Gold price rises in Bangladesh after a run of cuts

Gold prices have risen in Bangladesh after four consecutive cuts, with the best-quality 22-carat gold up by Tk 2,216 a Bhori to Tk 223,074.

The earlier cuts had shaved nearly Tk 10,500 off the price.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the increase, and the new rate has applied across the country since 10am on Wednesday. Other grades have risen at roughly the same rate.

Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, chairman of BAJUS’s Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring, told bdnews24.com the increase followed the price in the global market.

“The local gold market depends entirely on the international market,” he said. “When prices rise there, we adjust ours. When they fall, we cut. The international market was down for a few days, and we adjusted downwards.

“Now it is rising again, so we have raised ours.”

The 22-carat price had been cut by Tk 10,439 a Bhori in four rounds over 12 days: Tk 3,266 on Oct 13, Tk 1,691 on Oct 22, Tk 2,158 on Oct 23 and Tk 3,324 on Oct 25.

Before the cuts, the price of this grade had been raised by Tk 2,216 on Oct 9.

Under the new rates, hallmarked 22-carat gold jewellery sells at Tk 19,125 a gram including VAT.

At 11.664g to a Bhori, that makes Tk 223,074 a Bhori. A Bhori of 21-carat gold costs Tk 213,043, 18-carat Tk 182,950 and traditional-method gold Tk 149,474.

Before 10am on Wednesday, 22-carat gold was priced at Tk 220,858 a Bhori, 21-carat at Tk 210,934, 18-carat at Tk 181,200 and traditional gold at Tk 149,016.

Over three days, 21-carat gold has risen by Tk 2,100 a Bhori, 18-carat by Tk 1,750 and traditional gold by Tk 1,458.

BAJUS said the price of pure gold (Tejabi) had risen in the local market, and the new rates were set after weighing the overall situation.

Global Market Also Softer

Gold crossed the $5,500-an-ounce mark (31.1034768g) in the international market on Jan 29 after a string of records, touching $5,511.28 that day, and later passed $5,600.

Trading has since swung up and down, and prices dipped below $4,000 an ounce over the past few days.

The market rose on Tuesday, but turned down again on Wednesday.

At noon Bangladesh time, spot gold stood at $4,032.05 an ounce, down $29.36 or 0.72 percent from the previous day.

When BAJUS cut local prices on Oct 25, spot gold was at $3,995.88 an ounce.

Silver Unchanged

BAJUS has kept silver prices unchanged despite the increase in gold rates.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver sells at Tk 330 a gram, or Tk 3,849 a Bhori.