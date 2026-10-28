Shah Rukh Khan set to skip birthday fan meet for ‘King’ shoot

Nov 2 is nothing short of a festival for Shah Rukh Khan fans. Every year, the superstar's birthday brings with it the hope of catching a glimpse of him outside his iconic Mumbai home, Mannat, or meeting him at a special gathering organised for his fans.

However, Shah Rukh is lilkely to skip his customary birthday interaction with fans this year as shooting commitments for his upcoming film King are set to take him to London.

The Bollywood star, who turns 61 on Nov 2, is expected to be in the British capital to shoot a song for the film, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

The annual meet-and-greet with fans will therefore not take place in Mumbai this year, the report said.

The latest development follows reports that Shah Rukh had been shooting a song with Deepika Padukone in Mumbai.

He is now set to travel to London for another dance number as work on the film’s soundtrack continues.

Fans may, however, get another opportunity to meet the actor before the end of the year.

Shah Rukh is likely to hold a fan meet-and-greet before the theatrical release of King on Dec 24, according to the report. The proposed event would form part of the celebrations surrounding the film’s release.

He has not made his customary birthday appearance outside Mannat for the past two years. Instead, he has hosted gatherings for fans at Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir in Mumbai.

The events have drawn long queues of fans who secured passes for a chance to meet the actor. The gatherings, which were closed to the media, also allowed fans to interact with him and ask questions.

His absence from Mannat has been linked to renovation work at the property, which prompted him to move out temporarily.

This year, however, his filming schedule is expected to keep him away from Mumbai altogether.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Dec 24.