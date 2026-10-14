Why Shah Rukh Khan turned to films despite disliking Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan once wanted nothing to do with the film industry. But after losing his mother, he changed his mind, hoping to fulfil her wish to see him on the silver screen.

Long before becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Shah Rukh spoke candidly about his reluctance to enter films in a 1991 interview with the Deccan Herald, revisited by NDTV.

"I've never been fascinated by films. In fact, I have felt quite sick whenever I've heard of the film industry and its ways. The last thing I wanted to be was part of it," he said.

The death of his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, changed his outlook.

"But after my mother died early this year, I changed my mind. I loved her immensely, and she always wanted to see me up there on the silver screen someday. Maybe it's too late now, but I am doing it for her all the same."

Shah Rukh also spoke about his desire to leave Delhi, where memories of his mother made it difficult for him to remain in the family home.

"Besides, I can't bear to live in our Delhi house anymore. Everything there reminds me of her. I want to shift to Bombay, make a clear break, keep myself busy with work round the clock," he said.

Shah Rukh began his acting career on television, gaining recognition through "Fauji", before making his Bollywood debut in "Deewana" in 1992.

His mother died in 1991, a year before his film debut and the beginning of a career that would make him one of Indian cinema's biggest names.

The actor also shared his unconventional views on learning the craft, dismissing the idea that formal training was necessary to become a successful performer.

"That's how I have learnt acting. By watching bad actors and seeing how they mess things up. I wouldn't dream of going to an Asha Chandra or Roshan Taneja's acting class. I could probably teach them a thing or two about acting," he said.

"I believe that nobody can teach you how to act; it has to be in you, or it's just not! Of course, like all other things, acting too improves with practice. You make your mistakes and learn from them."

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's "King", which is scheduled for theatrical release on Dec 24.