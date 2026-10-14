October 14, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Father who survived cancer dies in Six Flags rollercoaster fall

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, was a father of a 10-year-old girl and had survived two bouts of cancer

Father who survived cancer dies in Six Flags rollercoaster fall
Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem Credit: Hassan Jihad Kariem/Instagram

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 01:01 PM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 01:01 PM

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old Atlanta father and educator who survived two bouts of cancer, has died after being ejected from a rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Kariem was a father to a 10-year-old daughter and had worked as a technology teacher before becoming an IT manager at Wesley International Academy in Georgia’s Atlanta, The Guardian reports.

Atlanta Public Schools extended its condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, describing him as a cherished member of the school community whose impact would be deeply missed by students and staff, the report said.

His family told Atlanta television station 11Alive that Kariem had overcome two bouts of cancer, the last in 2018. They also said he and his daughter escaped unharmed when their car caught fire three weeks ago.

The Cobb County Police Department said the incident occurred shortly before 4pm local time on Monday. Preliminary information from witness and employee interviews indicated that Kariem was ejected from the ride, struck other passengers and fell beneath the attraction.

The rollercoaster involved has not been officially identified. However, aerial footage showed the Goliath ride stopped midway, and witnesses identified it as the ride involved.

The department's major crimes unit is investigating the death. Georgia's insurance and fire safety commissioner, whose office enforces amusement park safety rules, is also reviewing the incident.

Authorities have not explained what caused Kariem to be ejected from the ride. The circumstances of the other injuries and the conditions of those hurt were also unclear.

Six Flags said it was deeply saddened by the incident and extended its condolences to Kariem's family, friends and loved ones.

Following the death, the company temporarily closed nine rollercoasters across six amusement parks in the United States.

The incident comes less than two weeks after Six Flags Magic Mountain in California announced the permanent closure of its X2 rollercoaster amid lawsuits alleging serious brain injuries linked to the ride.

The park had settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a 22-year-old man who died after riding it in 2022.

Last year, a 32-year-old man died after riding a high-speed rollercoaster at Universal Epic Universe in Florida. His death was ruled accidental, with blunt impact injuries listed as the cause.

Six Flags Over Georgia remained closed under its seasonal schedule and was expected to reopen on Friday, according to a local Atlanta news station.

Witnesses described confusion and distress as the incident unfolded. Nick Mendenhall told the Associated Press he saw a man come out of his seat, fall into another cart and then hit the ground.

Connor Thompson, who was waiting in line, told CBS News that people began yelling for someone to call emergency services. He said he later saw the ride car return with its restraint unlatched.

Another witness, CiCi Nelson, told CNN she saw an empty seat with a loose safety bar and a woman covered in blood when the rollercoaster returned.

Brittany Landry, who believed she saw Kariem being ejected from the rollercoaster, told Fox News she had been left in tears.

One witness told NBC affiliate WXIA that the incident was captured in souvenir photographs automatically taken while the ride was in motion. The BBC said it had been unable to verify the claim.

The Goliath rollercoaster opened in 2006 and features a 200-foot elevation, a 170-foot plunge, a 540-degree spiral and speeds of up to 70mph, according to the park's website. Six Flags rates it four out of five on its thrill scale.

The Cobb County Police Department said officers working at the park responded to the incident. Officials had not held a news conference as of Tuesday.

Related Stories
Royal Enfield celebrates over 9,000 Classic 350 riders
Royal Enfield celebrates over 9,000 Classic 350 riders
Giant Taiwan flag flies from helicopter, defying Beijing
Giant Taiwan flag flies from helicopter, defying Beijing
2 die in block party shooting in US’s Georgia
2 die in block party shooting in US’s Georgia
China loans 2 pandas to Atlanta for a decade
China loans 2 pandas to Atlanta for a decade
Read More
Italy eyes aircraft maintenance hub in Bangladesh
Italy eyes aircraft maintenance hub in Bangladesh
Large dogs age faster at molecular level: study
Large dogs age faster at molecular level: study
No plan for ‘Operation Clean Heart’: home minister
No plan for ‘Operation Clean Heart’: home minister
Saudi flight cancellations hit 13,490 Dhaka passengers
Saudi flight cancellations hit 13,490 Dhaka passengers
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More