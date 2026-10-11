October 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Royal Enfield celebrates over 9,000 Classic 350 riders with ‘Ride for Smiles’ event

The outreach programme with SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh involved games, entertainments, a cultural programme, gifts, and a traffic awareness session

Royal Enfield celebrates over 9,000 Classic 350 riders with ‘Ride for Smiles’ event

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 02:17 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 02:17 PM

Royal Enfield Bangladesh has organised a special social initiative to celebrate the milestone of over 9,000 Classic 350 riders in Bangladesh.

Titled “Classic 350 Ride for Smiles”, the initiative brought together 50 Classic 350 riders and children from SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh for a day “filled with joy, engagement and meaningful experiences”, Royal Enfield said in a press release.

SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh has been working since 1972 to provide care, education and development opportunities to children who have lost parental care or are at risk of losing it. The organisation was awarded the Independence Award in 2026 for its contributions.

The event began with the riders gathering at the Royal Enfield Flagship Showroom before heading to the SOS Children’s Villages.

“Upon reaching the destination, the riders and children spent quality time together through various engaging and entertaining activities. Alongside games and entertainment, the children enjoyed a cultural programme, sports kits, gifts, a magic show and a traffic awareness session,” Royal Enfield said.

A Classic 350 rider said, “Today’s ride is special to me because it was not just about the joy of riding; it was about sharing that joy with the children of SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh. Spending time with them and being part of their smiles has been the most beautiful experience of the day.

A spokesperson from Royal Enfield Bangladesh said, “The milestone of 9,000 plus Classic 350 riders in Bangladesh is a special achievement for us. This achievement is not just about a number; it reflects the love, trust and long-standing relationship our rider community shares with Classic 350. Initiatives like ‘Ride for Smiles’ are our way of making this celebration even more meaningful. Sharing joy with the children, bringing smiles to their faces and creating beautiful memories together is the greatest achievement of this initiative.”

A representative from SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh said, “Alongside education, care and development, joy, sports and positive social experiences are also important for children. This initiative by Royal Enfield Bangladesh created a joyful and engaging day for the children. We welcome such meaningful partnerships that place children’s well-being at the heart of the experience.

“Royal Enfield’s 'Ride for Smiles' was therefore more than just a ride; it was a special day that celebrated a significant milestone while sharing joy, spreading smiles and creating beautiful memories together,” the company said.

Related Stories
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pockets £302,000 in mansion lease payout
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pockets £302,000 in mansion lease payout
US backs measles-rubella shots for 3.4mn kids
US backs measles-rubella shots for 3.4mn kids
Captured from space: A complete auroral oval
Captured from space: A complete auroral oval
Children should care for nature, animals: PM
Children should care for nature, animals: PM
Read More
Ex-state minister Enamur’s bail stayed
Ex-state minister Enamur’s bail stayed
5 missing after landslide triggers flood in Nepal
5 missing after landslide triggers flood in Nepal
Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia a ‘sinister act’: Jamaat chief
Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia a ‘sinister act’: Jamaat chief
Trial begins over July killings of Mugdho, 10 others
Trial begins over July killings of Mugdho, 10 others
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More