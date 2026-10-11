Khulshi Police Station inspector transferred over raid to nab Swecchasebak Dal leader

The police officer who led an operation to arrest a Swecchasebak Dal leader listed by police as a “criminal” has now been transferred out of Chattogram.

Police Headquarters has ordered the transfer of Inspector Abdur Rahim from Chattogram Metropolitan Police, or CMP, to the Police Training Centre in Khulna.

“In accordance with instructions from Police Headquarters, I have obtained my release order from CMP. I will join my new workplace within a few days,” Rahim told bdnews24.com.

An order issued by Police Headquarters on Oct 8 instructed Rahim to obtain his release from CMP by Oct 10, saying that “otherwise, he would be deemed to have been released with immediate effect, or stand released, from Oct 11.”

Police surrounded the Chattogram City Corporation building on the night of Oct 6 after receiving information that Wakil Hossain Boga, a police-listed “criminal” and joint convener of the Chattogram Metropolitan Swecchasebak Dal, was inside.

City Mayor Shahadat Hossain was at the office at the time.

The following morning, the mayor accused Khulshi Police Station chief Rahim of having “pro-Awami League sympathies” and spoke in defence of Wakil.

“Wakil is not an Awami League criminal. He has been involved in movements and struggles for the past 17 to 18 years. He was also a fighter during the July-August movement. The Awami League filed around 70 to 80 cases against him over the past 16 years,” the mayor said.

Later that afternoon, CMP Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali ordered Rahim’s transfer from Khulshi Police Station to the City Special Branch, or City SB.

Asked about the mayor’s allegations, Rahim had told bdnews24.com: “I am on leave for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday. I do not officially know anything about Tuesday night’s operation.”

On the night of Sept 3, Khulshi police conducted a raid in the Wireless Colony area to arrest Wakil in a case involving allegations that a teacher of Pahartali College had been summoned and assaulted.

Wakil’s followers attacked the police during the operation, leaving six police personnel injured.

Wakil was also named as an accused in a case over the killing of a 16-year-old vegetable vendor in the Wireless Colony area of Khulshi Police Station on Sept 29.

He also faces various allegations, including running teenage gangs and extortion in the area.

bdnews24.com is trying to reach Wakil for comment on the allegations.