Sobhana Mostary smashes record knock against Australia

With great control, Sobhana Mostary has smashed a short delivery from Australia’s Annabelle Sutherland through backward point to the boundary. It took her to 99.

The 24-year-old worked the next ball into the same area and picked up a single to take her to her first ODI century. It was the fourth by a Bangladeshi woman in ODIs and the first against Australia.

Sobhana ended her innings with 118 runs off 134 balls, the highest score by a Bangladeshi batter in the format.

Two other women have scored tons in ODIs – Farzana Haque and Nigar Sultana. One of Farzana’s two tons – 107 off 160 balls against India in 2023 – was also the previous record for the highest score by a Bangladeshi batter.

Three years on, Sobhana has surpassed that achievement.

It was a rescue mission.

Meghan Schutt (4-36) and Kim Garth (1-35) had put the Bangladesh innings in early jeopardy at 8/3. With the stalwart support of captain Nigar (74*), they put on a mammoth 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. It was Bangladesh’s highest partnership in ODIs and also broke the record for the highest partnership against Australia.

The youngster took the lead in the partnership, keeping the runs coming with her fluent batting. She smashed 18 fours before a full toss from Schutt

Bangladesh ended the innings at 220/6.