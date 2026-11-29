New Zealand 36-1 at tea, lead India by 146 runs in second test

The New Zealand team celebrate as pacers whittle away at India’s batting order. Credit: ICC

The New Zealand team celebrate as pacers whittle away at India’s batting order. Credit: ICC

New Zealand were 36 for one in their second innings at tea on day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday, having extended their lead to 146 runs.

Opener Devon Conway was 15 not out at the break at Hagley Oval, with number three Henry Nicholls on 12.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight, the opener playing onto his stumps.

India were bowled out for 246 in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356, having resumed on 116 for six in the morning.

India number seven Dhruv Jurel top-scored for India with 88, surpassing 50 for the fourth time in his last five test innings.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson led New Zealand's bowling with 4-69, capturing the last two wickets after India resumed on 206 for eight after lunch.

Jamieson struck with the third delivery of the second new ball after lunch, bowling Gurnoor Brar for 10 when the tailender failed to offer a shot. That ended a 64-run partnership with Jurel for the ninth wicket

Jamieson wrapped up the innings by having Jurel caught behind with a delivery that moved away and took an outside edge.

Matt Henry (2-58) earlier struck in the second over of the morning session, having tailender Anshul Kamboj caught in the slips for a duck.

Jurel steadied India in a 46-run partnership with Akash Deep (29) before paceman Nathan Smith had Deep caught behind.

India need a victory to remain in contention for the World Test Championship final, while New Zealand can ill afford defeat as they look to stay in touch with leading South Africa and Australia.

The first Test in Wellington was drawn.