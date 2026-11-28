A group of 182 citizens from different professions have condemned remarks made by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad about India’s role in Bangladesh’s Liberation War during his visit to Pakistan.

Among the signatories are poet Nirmalendu Goon, writer Nurun Nabi, politician Pankaj Debnath, actor Meher Afroz Shaon, filmmaker Masud Pathik, and singer Monira Rownock Bublie.

The list also includes academics and researchers from universities in Bangladesh and abroad, including David Lewis of the London School of Economics and Political Science, Nazli Kibria of Boston University and Mahbubul Mokaddem of Dhaka University.

In a statement on Saturday, they said his comments had distorted and questioned the accepted historical facts of the Liberation War, and strongly protested against them.

Hafiz Uddin travelled to Islamabad on Nov 23 with a six-member parliamentary delegation at the invitation of Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The delegation includes MPs Nasser Rahman, Jaharat Adib Chowdhury, Humam Quader Chowdhury, Md Nazibur Rahman and Nilufer Chowdhury. They are scheduled to return on Nov 29.