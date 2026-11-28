A final voice message to his mother said he was on his way home. Four minutes later, a friend called their apartment’s security guard to say he would be late. But Tahsif Souri never returned.

The former air force officer’s body was found floating in the Turag River the following afternoon. A month later, the questions surrounding his death remain unanswered.

Police have yet to determine whether Tahsif was murdered, took his own life or died in an accident. Investigators from the River Police have questioned at least 40 people, collected CCTV footage from several locations and examined physical evidence, but say they have found nothing conclusive.

“We are still investigating. We cannot comment on matters that emerge during the course of the investigation. We still have nothing concrete to say,” said Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of police for the Dhaka region of the River Police, who is overseeing the case.

Tahsif’s body was recovered near Rajabari Ghat in the Turag on the afternoon of Oct 28. He had left his home the previous evening on his motorcycle after a call from Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dip, a friend younger than him.

Police later arrested Dip and Jerika Tasnim Disha, a young woman seen with Tahsif at a bar in Uttara. Both remain in jail after completing remand.

Dip has admitted during questioning that he went with Tahsif to Tongi’s Mazar Bosti area, known as a drug spot, around midnight.

The Missing Hours

On the night of Oct 27, Tahsif left his home at the RAJUK apartment project in Uttara’s Sector 18 with Dip. Investigators say the two later went to a bar in Sector 13, where a woman known to Tahsif joined them.

An official familiar with Dip’s interrogation said the two men had a disagreement with the woman at the bar. After leaving, Tahsif dropped her off outside her home before taking Dip to Mazar Road Bosti in Tongi.

Dip told investigators that they saw two men in police uniforms there and ran in different directions. He said he hid beside a BIWTA pillar on the bank of the Turag.

According to Dip, the two men questioned him. When he said he had come with an air force officer, they told him to leave the area quickly. He claimed he did not see Tahsif again.

But at 1:35am, Tahsif sent his mother a voice message: “I’m coming, I’ve set off.”

Four minutes later, at 1:39am, Dip called the security guard at their Mohammadpur home to say he would be late. Police have established that he returned around 2:30am.

Where Tahsif went after that, how he died and how his body ended up in the river are among the questions investigators are trying to answer.

Footage, Witnesses and Forensic Tests

The River Police have identified Tahsif’s home in Uttara, a hotel, the bar and Mazar Road Bosti as key locations. They have collected CCTV footage and statements from people connected to the places.

Investigators are comparing the accounts of more than 40 people with video recordings, phone data and other evidence, rather than relying on any single statement or clue.

An eight-member police patrol was on duty in Mazar Road Bosti on the night Tahsif disappeared. Investigators are questioning its members to establish where they were and whether their movements match Dip’s account.

Tongi West Police chief Mohammad Arifur Rahman had confirmed that a patrol team from his station was in the area that night.

“I am also now part of the investigation. The investigating officers have contacted us. They will be able to speak on this,” he said.

Asked whether Dip’s account matched the police version, River Police Tongi outpost Inspector Firoz Uddin said: “The matter is under investigation. We are speaking to many people.”

On Tahsif’s location when he sent the message to his mother, he said: “We are analysing where his location was at that time as well.”

He added, “There is still nothing to report from the investigation. We will provide details after it is complete.”

Police are also awaiting the full postmortem report. The initial inquest found no visible injury marks on Tahsif’s body. Samples from his stomach, liver, kidneys and blood were sent for forensic tests after the postmortem at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

“The full postmortem report will be prepared after the laboratory results are received. It will then be possible to say what the actual cause of death was,” said Nashat Jabin, assistant professor of forensic medicine.

2 in Jail, 3 Possibilities

Tahsif’s father AKM Enayetul Karim filed a murder case at Uttarkhan Police Station on Oct 30, two days after the body was recovered. He did not name any suspects.

The Police Bureau of Investigation had earlier conducted a shadow investigation and taken Dip into custody. Tahsif’s motorcycle was later recovered from Mazar Bosti based on information he provided.

The River Police subsequently arrested Dip and Disha. Dip was sent to jail on Nov 8 after three rounds of remand, while Disha was jailed on Nov 6 after two rounds.

Enayetul Karim believes his son was murdered but said he could not say whether the two detainees were involved.

“I think the government is looking into the matter sincerely. We will understand what happened when the report comes,” he said.

He said the investigating officer had kept in touch with him.

“The investigating officer contacts me from time to time. He is looking into the matter very sincerely. But he has not told us anything about the investigation yet. The investigation is not over, which is why he has not said anything.”

Investigators have visited the family’s home several times to speak with them and verify information. For now, the circumstances of Tahsif’s final hours remain unresolved.