Bus services from Khulna to Dhaka via Gopalganj and the Padma Bridge have been suspended for safety.

The suspension took effect at 5pm on Saturday, Khulna Motor Workers Union President Zahid Khan said.

“The situation in Gopalganj became tense in the afternoon. Clashes then broke out between BNP and Awami League activists in Bagerhat’s Mollahat. As the situation became unstable, the owners suspended bus services through Gopalganj from 5pm, considering passenger safety,” he said.

From Sunday morning, buses will travel to Dhaka via Jashore and Aricha until the situation returns to normal, Zahid said.

Transport operators said buses from Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat were avoiding Gopalganj amid fears of trouble surrounding an event called by the Awami League, whose activities are banned.

New ticket sales for Dhaka-bound buses via the Padma Bridge have also stopped, leaving passengers travelling to the capital for urgent reasons stranded.

Mohammad Zakir Hossain, manager of Khulna Emad Paribahan, said services via the bridge were halted from 5pm for safety.

Abdul Kader, manager of Khulna Tungipara Express, said its buses ran during the day but were scaled back in the evening.

Bus owners had suspended services on this route on Nov 18 after buses were vandalised and stones thrown at several locations in Gopalganj.