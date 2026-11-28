Myanmar military airstrike on village school killed at least 30 people, opposition says

A school in Daw Si Ei village, Karenni state, Myanmar following an airstrike. Photograph: Myo Satt Hla Thaw via The Guardian

A school in Daw Si Ei village, Karenni state, Myanmar following an airstrike. Photograph: Myo Satt Hla Thaw via The Guardian

A Myanmar military airstrike on a school in a rebel-controlled village in central Magway Region has killed at least 30 people, including an infant and several schoolchildren, a local witness and a spokesperson with the opposition National Unity Government said on Saturday.

The airstrike on Thursday came a week after the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in 2017.

● The strike hit a school and monastery compound in Sinbaungwe Township around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday during a religious ceremony, according to a joint statement by the NUG and the interim Magway Federal Unit Government, a rebel local authority aligned with opposition forces

● Four 500-pound aerial bombs, 12 artillery shells, and seven suicide drones were deployed, the statement said

● NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt and a local witness confirmed that more than 20 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the airstrike and artillery attacks alongside nine rebel fighters

● The local witness said there were no active clashes in the area at the time of the bombing, and added that rebel fighters only occasionally passed through the village

● Pro-military channels on Telegram claimed the airstrike targeted a graduation ceremony and gathering for rebel forces, but the military had not yet issued an official statement by Saturday afternoon

● The Myanmar government also did not immediately respond to a request for comment

● According to records kept by the NUG, the military launched 15,327 airstrikes in 6,653 separate incidents between Feb 1, 2021 and late October 2026, resulting in 6,467 civilian deaths and damaging 562 schools and 848 religious buildings

● The NUG and the local interim authorities condemned what they described as an unprovoked attack, saying it was a war crime and a breach of the Geneva Convention

● Their statement said they are collecting evidence for future international legal proceedings

● It urged the United Nations, ASEAN, and neighbouring countries to halt the flow of aviation fuel, munitions, and drone technology to Myanmar's military

● Myanmar's civil war, which began after the military seized power in 2021, has killed around 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million

● Reuters could not independently verify the casualty figures or accounts of the strike