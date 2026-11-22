State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam has warned landlords against raising house rents alongside increases in garment workers' wages, threatening legal action against those who do so.

Speaking at a meeting with local labour leaders at the Savar Municipality office on Sunday evening, he said action would be taken through union and Upazila councils and municipalities.

Shahe Alam said an organisation whose activities are banned was trying to undermine important sectors and destabilise the country.

He said wage boards are normally formed every five years, but the current government had formed one after three years under rules introduced by the interim government.

The new wage board, which is considering proposals from garment owners and workers, will set a wage structure that balances both sides' demands. The minister said workers' wages would definitely increase.

“Whatever the wage increase, workers will return to work, but landlords must not raise rents. Otherwise, workers will be left in distress again,” he said.

The minister instructed the local MP, municipal administrator and Savar Upazila administrator Saiful Islam to meet landlords separately within a day or two and urge them not to raise rents.

Labour leaders, however, expressed frustration that officials had delivered speeches and left without hearing their concerns.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, said: “We were urgently called to the meeting and travelled from far away. But the state minister and others left after giving speeches without even hearing us. What was the point of holding the meeting?”

Local MP Dewan Mohammod Salahuddin, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanam, Savar Upazila administrator and Savar Model Police Station chief Mohammad Saiful Alam attended the meeting.