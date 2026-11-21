State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam has said the government and opposition will jointly amend the Constitution, if needed, to outlaw the Awami League permanently, although its activities are already banned.

The party has set vehicles on fire, hurled bombs and revived the reign of terror it built through killings and enforced disappearances, he said on Saturday after opening two stadiums in Rangpur.

It has now repeated the same acts from the district it considers its own, he said, proving itself a “criminal party” internationally and proving the then interim government's ban “right and logical”.

“Now is the time to reconsider the matter. As the Constitution is being amended, the government and opposition will reach a consensus and amend it if necessary to ban the Awami League permanently in Bangladesh,” Alam said.

The state minister said arson attacks were not taking place across the country but were confined to a particular district.

He also claimed that videos circulating online from other parts of the country were old footage being altered using artificial intelligence and shared in different ways.

He said law and order is under control and the public is safe, but the government will use force if it comes to that.

On local government elections, Alam said the government had already amended the relevant law to ensure the polls would not be held on a party basis.

There would be no national party symbols, such as the BNP's sheaf of paddy, on the ballot, and political parties would not be able to nominate candidates directly.

Candidates would run as individuals and could not identify themselves as representatives of a particular party on banners or posters, he said.

Shahe Alam said the BNP's instruction was for Upazila party units to decide locally which candidates to support and pass resolutions to that effect.

If anyone refused to follow such a decision, the Upazila and district BNP units could recommend disciplinary action to the party's central leadership, he added.