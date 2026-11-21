New wage will be set even without owners' proposal, says board chairman

The minimum wage board will set a new wage through the legal process even if garment owners fail to put forward a proposal, its Chairman Syed Azad Subhani has said.

The chairman, a district and sessions judge, said on Saturday that the board is not distant from workers, as worker representatives sit on it.

Whether a gap has opened with the owners is too early to say, he said, and he hopes they will submit their proposal on Nov 23.

Subhani led a board team to Pearl Garments Limited in Ashulia’s Palashbari to gather facts for the wage-setting process.

He toured the factory, spoke to workers about their pay structure, number of dependants, living costs, expectations and grievances, and heard the management's side too.

Asked about pressure, he said he feels none from any side. "I cannot force anyone, but even if no one submits a proposal, we will follow the legal process.”

"I will work using the mechanisms, indicators and indexes I have by law."

The visits, made around his regular office work and meetings, have added to his workload, he said. Board officials and senior factory officials were present.