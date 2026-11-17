The chairman of the Minimum Wage Board is touring industrial zones to assess factory owners' capacity to pay and the real-world needs of workers as discussions continue over setting a new minimum wage for the readymade garment sector.

At the board’s second meeting for the sector on Nov 9, workers' representatives proposed raising the minimum monthly wage to Tk 32,000.

Factory owners did not submit a counter-proposal then, instead requesting more time, prompting the board to grant a four-day extension.

However, once that window expired, Monday’s scheduled board meeting was postponed.

To gain a direct understanding of the ground reality facing both workers and factory owners, Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani has been visiting industrial hubs across the country alongside fellow board members since Nov 12.

Accompanied by all members of the board, he inspected small, medium, and large garment factories across Chattogram city on that day.

On Nov 15, he visited factories in Narayanganj with the full board.

On Nov 16, he inspected AKH Knitting and Dyeing Factory in Savar’s Hemayetpur.

He was joined during the visit by Babul Akhter, a board member and the workers' representative for the garment sector.

Following the postponement of Monday’s board meeting, the team visited factories again in Savar.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Syed Azad said he would also tour several locations in Gazipur starting Tuesday morning, accompanied by a board member.

"I am speaking directly with the workers on a one-on-one basis. We are collecting data and also assessing their family circumstances," he said. "The truths I will get from them is not something I can obtain simply by holding meetings."